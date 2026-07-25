Redeemed for a Purpose: Funding Grad School

There was a time in my life when higher education seemed impossible.





For years, I struggled with addiction and lived in a state of mental, emotional, and spiritual turmoil. My life was marked by homelessness, hopelessness, and involvement with the criminal justice system. I wasn't thinking about college, a career, or a future. I was simply trying to survive each day. Addiction had left me broken, defeated, and nearly dead. I could not see a way forward.





Everything changed when God intervened in my life.





In the midst of my despair, I cried out to Him, and He met me with mercy and grace. Through His saving work and the support of people He placed in my life, I found hope where I once saw none. God rescued me from my sin, renewed my mind, restored my purpose, and gave me a desire to help others who are walking through the same darkness I once knew so well.





Today, I have been living in recovery since June 6, 2022. Since that time, God has opened doors I never imagined possible. I earned my Associate degree in Addiction Studies, recently graduated from Olympic College with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Behavioral Healthcare, and completed my degree with a cumulative GPA of 3.93. I have now been accepted into Liberty University's Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling program.





I currently work full-time as a Crisis Navigator with The Coffee Oasis, a Christian nonprofit serving youth and young adults experiencing mental health crises, homelessness, substance use disorders, family instability, and other significant challenges. Every day, I meet young people who feel overwhelmed, forgotten, and without hope. Many come from underserved communities and face barriers that make it difficult to access the support they need.





Serving these youth is more than a job to me. It is a calling.





My desire is to become a Licensed Mental Health Counselor so I can continue serving individuals and families facing addiction, mental health challenges, trauma, and other life-altering circumstances. This work is not merely academic or professional for me. It is rooted in my own story. I know what it feels like to believe that change is impossible. I know what it feels like to be trapped by addiction and consumed by despair. Because of what God has done in my life, I want others to know that healing, recovery, and restoration are possible.





While I have applied for scholarships and explored every available source of financial assistance, I am no longer eligible for government grants. I work full-time, but my income covers my basic living expenses and does not leave room for the additional costs associated with graduate school. Although federal student loans are available, they will eventually need to be repaid and will add to my long-term financial burden.

I am seeking to raise approximately $7,000 to help cover tuition, fees, textbooks, software subscriptions, and other required educational expenses for my first semester. Every contribution, regardless of size, will help reduce the amount I need to borrow and allow me to continue pursuing the calling God has placed before me.





If you choose to support this fundraiser, you are not simply helping me earn a graduate degree. You are investing in the future care of youth, families, and individuals who are struggling with addiction, mental health challenges, homelessness, and other barriers that often affect underserved populations. Your support will help equip me to continue serving those who are hurting and to point people toward hope and healing.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your prayers, and for any support you may be able to provide. I am grateful to every person who joins me on this journey.





Soli Deo Gloria.



