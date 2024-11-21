REDCON1 Human ADOPTaThon Anderson Indiana

REDCON1 Human ADOPTaThon is an emergency community outreach mission in our backyard of Anderson, Indiana. Bingham Square Tenants have been living in deplorable conditions for 2-4 years. On 11/14/2024 to 11/19/2024 Chairman of the Board of Public Works David Eicks ordered electricity and water to be shut off in several units awaiting answers from the Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita or the City of Anderson to settle 2 lawsuits. David Eicks took drastic measures, and it appears it was calculated and intentional 2 weeks after the 2024 Elections and 2 weeks prior to the start of the Indiana Moratorium of December 1, 2024 - March 15, 2025 to cut off power.

There were no notifications sent out. None of the Tenants are listed as served by Madison County Court or any Court for that matter. They have not been evicted by the Landlord. In fact, Gary Plichta - Wellington Florida dba P.R. Bingham have abandoned Medically Frail Humans and children already financially strapped. It has taken everything they can do to survive this past year while awaiting a court order or answer.

Even if what the David Eicks was telling the public on 11/19/2024 is true then the Tenants still should have been notified in writing that they needed to go. They should have been notified that Eicks was about to cut the power off to their units and allowed the remaining human beings time to figure something out. HOWEVER, Eicks took drastic measures to force the tenants out of the units siting safety concerns.

The City of Anderson knew about safety concerns last year and should have turned the power off in the Spring 2024, but yet told the tenants/public the complex was being sold and new owners would be covering the utility expenses. As of 11/19/2024 we were told Gary Plichta (Wellington, Florida) was still the legal owner and the City of Anderson. An Unsafe Building Ordinance supposedly supports the inhumane choices of David Eicks on behalf of Anderson, Indiana right before the first cold snap or the season and Thanksgiving/Christmas.

Several Units had leases that included the Utilities. Even if the State or City of Anderson Government were talking about the Bingham Square Apartments there is no evidence that shows anyone was notified about being evicted. The City of Anderson told the Public they were working on it. For the most part we the people thought it was being taken care of this past year. As of now we are finding out that there are still 8-10 Units needing help to get relocated. For whatever reasons they don't meet HUD criteria, or they would have been housed by now.

We currently need about $5,000 per unit to go towards other housing. Most rent has went up above $1,000.00 per month locally in Anderson, Indiana. There are several Medically Frail Humans, children, and pets that need help relocating A.S.A.P. as safely as possible.

Building E that houses 2 medically frail humans and several children need a new lease to get utilities turned back on. They can't get a new lease without property management writing it up. So technically we can't even help get the utilities back on if we wanted due to not having a lease. David Eicks would know that would cause a major issue and cut the power to the units anyways. Eicks literally did not give the Hospice Patient Unit ample time to fix the situation before cutting the power. Ultimately turning this situation into a Humanitarian Crisis in Madison County, Indiana.

REDCON1 Human ADOPT-a-Thon - Humanitarian CRISIS in Anderson, Indiana COMMUNITY!

Starting today 11/20/2024 1pm to whenever we get all the Units/Families relocated safely.

Apartment UNITS/Human/Family Information

1.) Harris (Cancer/Hospice Patient) URGENT NEEDS!!

Mr. HARRIS is PRIORITY at the moment!!

2.) Nightbourne (Medically Frail) URGENT NEEDS!! UNEMPLOYED

Dog Ichabod Crane

3.) Law - Family 3 children (ages 1/2/4)(dog and 2 cats)

employed walking distance from Bingham Square

4.) Danyel (2 young males 16 & 17)(Medical Issues)

employed 3 days a week - collar bone injury

5.) Trey K. - G Unit - Single Dad w/ autistic 5-year-old

employed (2 children 5M & 8F)(2 dogs)

6.) Single Black Male employed?

7.) Single Black Female employment unknown?

8.) Single White Female possible Dementia/Alzheimer's?

9.) Travis/Holly employed - dog Lilly

10.) Unknown? May have vacated...

Call or Text Nicole K. 765-610-3374

Hypothetically speaking how this works is like an adoption. Technically there will be no real continuous adoptions taking place. We don't want to handle large donations. We would be more like the mediator for people wanting to help us get the 8-10 Units relocated A.S.A.P.

As of 11/20/2024 at NOON:

We need financial donors to be ready to help with utilities for those who can get them back on even if it's a short time to get them relocated.

We are in need of locations to send folks. At the moment they don't want to necessarily leave all their belongings because once they leave someone could break in and steal what is left. So, most are going to be very emotional situations.

This will NOT be for the faint of heart amongst us. We need real humanitarians to come aid us. WE ARE IN NEED OF A MIRACLE times 18 plus...

