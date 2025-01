Red Bluff Tiny House Village

God led My wife & I to move forward with helping the homeless & poor people here in the Red Bluff area. I have been helping people living on the streets & under bridges for several years now. Some of the people living without housing in this area have expressed a strong desire to not be homeless anymore, but lack what it takes to transition into a lifestyle other than what they have grown accustomed to. If we could build tiny homes & set them up on a small peice of land close to town, they would have a warm place to sleep at night & a secure place to lock up what few belongings they have. That would make it easier to rest & relax to regroup to focus on a vision to transform their lives for the better!

God gave my wife and I a vision of setting up a ranch where they could live and help work the land to produce fruits & vegetables to possibly sell at farmers market. In this way they could learn skills & habits to help them transition into a useful person of society. We don't have land to develop into this ranch yet but God has given us a vision!

I plan to purchase a peice of land close to Red Bluff & build Tiny Homes for homeless to be able to sleep at night without being told they can't sleep there & have a place where they can rest regroup & secure what few belongings they have while they work towards transitioning their life to a productive lifestyle!