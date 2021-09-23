Campaign Image

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $1,831

Campaign created by 

Campaign funds will be received by Red America First

Red America First Non Profit Organization

🇺🇸 Friends of Red America First! As we expand beyond our weekly podcasts, we're diving deep into Education, Issue Advocacy, Research, Analysis, Voter Mobilization, and hosting standout EVENTS. We're on a mission to champion the America First agenda and uphold the values that made our nation great. But we need YOUR support! Every contribution brings us closer to our goals. Let's make a difference together. Stand with us. Stand for America. 🗽 #RedAmericaFirst #SupportRAF"
Groves Family
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you and May God bless your work!!

Bob Winston
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

In honor of my friend Rosemarie

Lou Ellison
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

I am grateful that I am able to contribute a small amount to help. God Bless.

Fellow patriot
$ 76.00 USD
4 months ago

Don’t give up and don’t get discouraged. People have become too complacent and overwhelmed by all the political theater going on, eradicating our freedoms at an increasing rate. I moderate a group of over 500, and out of 10+ really good, I for.ative posts in the past 24 hours, only 4 people even reacted This is my 2nd donation. Used to get text reminders about meetings, but not anymore.

Frank Priebe
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Happy 4th and cheers to a new Constitutional Republic.

Liz Villarreal
$ 20.00 USD
6 months ago

Ruamen de la Rua
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Pamla Raye
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

Rob OH Red America First
$ 20.00 USD
7 months ago

Pamla Raye
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Rebekah Brown
$ 20.00 USD
8 months ago

Pamla Raye
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Thank you for standing for Red America, blessings upon blessings to you amd yours❣️🙏

Jeffrey Fehlig
$ 25.00 USD
10 months ago

#Trump2024 🇺🇸

Diane in south Florida
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Time to take back our country! Let freedom ring!

Sabine
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

God bless you as continue to pursue the Truth.

Robert Heckathorn
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Shannon - Ga.
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Thomas kozakowski
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Robert OH
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

