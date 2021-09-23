Red America First Non Profit Organization

Fellow patriot - $ 76.00 USD

4 months ago

Don’t give up and don’t get discouraged. People have become too complacent and overwhelmed by all the political theater going on, eradicating our freedoms at an increasing rate. I moderate a group of over 500, and out of 10+ really good, I for.ative posts in the past 24 hours, only 4 people even reacted This is my 2nd donation. Used to get text reminders about meetings, but not anymore.