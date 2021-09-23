Red America First Non Profit Organization

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $1,831
Campaign funds will be received by Red America First
Thank you and May God bless your work!!
In honor of my friend Rosemarie
I am grateful that I am able to contribute a small amount to help. God Bless.
Don’t give up and don’t get discouraged. People have become too complacent and overwhelmed by all the political theater going on, eradicating our freedoms at an increasing rate. I moderate a group of over 500, and out of 10+ really good, I for.ative posts in the past 24 hours, only 4 people even reacted This is my 2nd donation. Used to get text reminders about meetings, but not anymore.
Happy 4th and cheers to a new Constitutional Republic.
Thank you for standing for Red America, blessings upon blessings to you amd yours❣️🙏
#Trump2024 🇺🇸
Time to take back our country! Let freedom ring!
God bless you as continue to pursue the Truth.
