Red Light Camera Constitutional Defense Fund

Howdy. My name is Jacob Rockwell and I received a red light traffic ticket in the mail from an automated red light camera system in Pensacola, Florida. The problem is, I was in Alabama when I allegedly ran the red light.





The mechanism of the law that automatically fines a car owner for something another driver did has been ruled unconstitutional due to ownership presumption violating due process. This did not dissuade the city of Pensacola from forging ahead with the system.





The process to prove your innocence against an automatic guilty assumption is extremely arduous and expensive. Ive already had a hearing where they told us we were not allowed to make constitutional arguments. The magistrate, a local construction attorney, upheld the citation despite me proving I was in Alabama at the time with notarized witness affidavits. There were ten people in there with me that had theirs upheld as well.





This automatic assumption violates not just my rights but everyone else’s as well. Im asking for your help to fight for our constitutional rights against a system of petty tyrants and bureaucratic hobgoblins. If we don’t fight for our rights, they will take them. Thank you.





I will keep $0 and return all funds not used. If that is not possible I will put up a poll and let people select the best cause to donate any remaining balance to. I pledge to use every penny for this defense and not spend a single cent on anything else.