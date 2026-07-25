I have been chosen for the incredible opportunity to exhibit at Red Dot Miami 2026 in the ADC (Art Design Consultants) booth during Art Week Miami. This art fair is a world renown fair and it is an honor to have the opportunity to be included there. For artists who attend these events, it can be career changing and take them to another level in their career. But, these opportunities come at a steep cost. I am humbly asking those who love my work and are friends and supporters to help me reach my fundraising goal so I can participate.

As many know, I started this art journey later in life. To have this kind of opportunity at my age feels like such an encouragement and validation that I am on the right path with what I have chosen to do.

So, if you want to support the arts and help an artist take the next step in her career, I would welcome any amount as they all help reach the goal and will be ever grateful for your support.