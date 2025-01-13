Michael Rectenwald Needs Your Help

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $3,030
Campaign funds will be received by Michael Rectenwald
Michael Rectenwald has a major medical issue that will prevent him from working for several months. He has to undergo open-heart surgery for severe stenosis of an aortic valve and an aortic aneurysm. 😭 Can friends and supporters of Michael please kick in to help? If you have any questions, you may write: lori@michaelrectenwald.com. Thank you so much!
As many of you know, Michael Rectenwald (@RecTheRegime) was asked to run for president on the Libertarian Party ticket. Although he won the first five rounds, he was edged out in the sixth round as a deal was struck between two other candidates. In the course of this campaign, because of his criticisms of the state and the wars, he lost his fellowship to Hillsdale College and was dropped by his publisher. He also lost his podcast with the Mises Institute.
Lots of love to a friend with a big heart, and balls to match.
I'm sorry I didn't tell you not to run for President, Michael. You've been a good guest on my show twice. Take care.
Michael - you are loved. Wishing you a swift and full recovery. xoxo
Get Well Soon —you are in great hands 🙏🏻 you are in my prayers!
Michael Rectenwald is a good dude and he stepped up when he was needed. Much love ♥️
Praying for your surgery and recovery.
Thinking of your recovery Michael, hang in there bud people need you.
Best of luck with the surgery and recovery. Thank you for your sacrifice
Hope this helps Rec, thoughts and prayers brother
Prayers for Excellent Health in the New Year.
