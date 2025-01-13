Michael Rectenwald Needs Your Help

Michael Rectenwald has a major medical issue that will prevent him from working for several months. He has to undergo open-heart surgery for severe stenosis of an aortic valve and an aortic aneurysm. 😭 Can friends and supporters of Michael please kick in to help? If you have any questions, you may write: lori@michaelrectenwald.com. Thank you so much!

As many of you know, Michael Rectenwald (@RecTheRegime) was asked to run for president on the Libertarian Party ticket. Although he won the first five rounds, he was edged out in the sixth round as a deal was struck between two other candidates. In the course of this campaign, because of his criticisms of the state and the wars, he lost his fellowship to Hillsdale College and was dropped by his publisher. He also lost his podcast with the Mises Institute.