Campaign Image

Michael Rectenwald Needs Your Help

Goal:

 USD $15,000

Raised:

 USD $3,030

Campaign created by Lori Price

Campaign funds will be received by Michael Rectenwald

Michael Rectenwald Needs Your Help

Michael Rectenwald has a major medical issue that will prevent him from working for several months. He has to undergo open-heart surgery for severe stenosis of an aortic valve and an aortic aneurysm. 😭 Can friends and supporters of Michael please kick in to help? If you have any questions, you may write: lori@michaelrectenwald.com. Thank you so much!

As many of you know, Michael Rectenwald (@RecTheRegime) was asked to run for president on the Libertarian Party ticket. Although he won the first five rounds, he was edged out in the sixth round as a deal was struck between two other candidates. In the course of this campaign, because of his criticisms of the state and the wars, he lost his fellowship to Hillsdale College and was dropped by his publisher. He also lost his podcast with the Mises Institute.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
12 hours ago

Dennis Pratt
$ 200.00 USD
13 hours ago

Lots of love to a friend with a big heart, and balls to match.

Chris Baker
$ 200.00 USD
16 hours ago

I'm sorry I didn't tell you not to run for President, Michael. You've been a good guest on my show twice. Take care.

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
17 hours ago

Michael - you are loved. Wishing you a swift and full recovery. xoxo

Lisa
$ 50.00 USD
17 hours ago

Get Well Soon —you are in great hands 🙏🏻 you are in my prayers!

Zack Harrington
$ 20.00 USD
19 hours ago

Michael Rectenwald is a good dude and he stepped up when he was needed. Much love ♥️

James RePass
$ 500.00 USD
20 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
20 hours ago

Scott Gearhart
$ 100.00 USD
20 hours ago

Benjamin Jones
$ 15.00 USD
20 hours ago

Mailly
$ 50.00 USD
21 hours ago

Jennifer H
$ 50.00 USD
21 hours ago

Praying for your surgery and recovery.

Fiat Preis
$ 50.00 USD
21 hours ago

Thinking of your recovery Michael, hang in there bud people need you.

Andrew J Broome
$ 15.00 USD
22 hours ago

Best of luck with the surgery and recovery. Thank you for your sacrifice

Bryce Thon
$ 10.00 USD
22 hours ago

Hope this helps Rec, thoughts and prayers brother

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
22 hours ago

Chad D
$ 25.00 USD
23 hours ago

Pamela Roehl
$ 25.00 USD
23 hours ago

Prayers for Excellent Health in the New Year.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo