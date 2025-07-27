Jennifer Rivera Recovery & Support

Jennifer was admitted to the ICU at Loma Linda Hospital the weekend before Easter (April 2025).

She spent more than 3 weeks hanging onto life by a thread waiting for a perfectly matched heart to become available. In that wait, she survived thanks to a machine known as “ECMO”. Usually, heart transplant patients should not exceed 7 days on this machine. Jennifer was on it for 15 days.

On May 8th, a heart was found and the transplant was successful. We are thankful for this miracle.

The thrill of a successful heart transplant was short lived however. The damage from spending an extra 8 days on the ECMO is still wreaking havoc on many other systems and organs in her body.

Here we are, end of July 2025, and Jennifer remains in ICU. Unable to eat, barely able to speak and breath on her own, and in an unimaginable constant pain that is difficult to tame because the very meds that might help her feel better also impede the recovery of other parts of the body.

Keith has remained by her side every day and every night. His home for the past four months has been the cot in the hospital room right next to his wife. Not leaving or wanting to miss a single moment with Jennifer, he has not been able to resume working.

Their children, Penelope and Dominic, have spent the last four months living with Jennifer’s parents, Izzy and Jesse, while Mom continues to fight for her life and Dad is right there next to her.

THE PETITION

On behalf of the family, I thank you for your continued prayers for Jennifer’s life and recovery. The road is still so unclear, without an end to her hospital stay in sight.

I ask that if you might find it in your heart, to make another contribution to help keep this family afloat as Jennifer and Keith remain at the hospital and out of work. The harsh reality of this life is that, while physically fighting to stay alive, bills still have to be paid and the children still need to be cared for.

May the Holy Spirit continue to guide the hands and hearts of the doctors and nurses overseeing the care Jennifer is receiving. We pray for the intercession of all the angels and saints, that she find strength, inner peace, and renewed faith that she will be healed, and eventually be reunited with her family at home. We ask our Heavenly Father to bless all families for their prayers and any financial contributions to the Rivera family.

Again, thank you in advance for your support, care, prayers, love and help. May your generosity return to you ten-fold.





Many blessings,

Adriana