❤️‍🩹Recovery with Jesus

Two years ago, by the grace of God, my life began to change. Today, I am proud to say I am 2 years sober. My faith in Jesus Christ has carried me through some of the hardest seasons of my life, and I give Him all the glory.





I work full time at a daycare, and I am blessed with three beautiful children who mean everything to me. I work hard every day, but despite my best efforts, I am struggling financially. I bring home about $2,300 a month before taxes, while my rent alone is $1,400. For the first time, I have fallen behind on my electric bill, and after losing my food stamp benefits, I simply cannot keep up.





Right now, I'm struggling to provide basic necessities for my children, including shoes, clothing, hygiene products, dental care, ADHD doctor appointments, and prescriptions. I am doing everything I can, but I need help.





More than anything, I ask for your prayers—that God will continue to provide, open doors, and give me strength to keep moving forward. If God places it on your heart to help financially, no gift is too small, and it would make a tremendous difference for my family.





Thank you for your prayers, your kindness, and for believing in us. I trust that God is faithful and will continue to make a way, one step at a time.