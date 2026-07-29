Recovery Gave Me a 2nd Chane.. Help Me Complete it

My name is Brendon Zietsman,I am a single father doing my best to provide for my 14-year-old daughter after the devastating loss of her mother one year ago. The past year has been one of the most difficult periods of our lives as we've worked to heal, rebuild, and move forward together.

I am also a recovering addict. Recovery has given me a second chance at life, and I am committed every day to being the father my daughter deserves. However, the consequences of my past addiction continue to affect me. One of the most visible and challenging impacts has been the loss of my teeth, which has severely affected my confidence, social interactions, and ability to secure employment.

Despite my willingness to work and support my family, my dental condition has become a major obstacle during job interviews and employment opportunities. Financially, I am unable to afford the extensive dental procedures needed to restore my smile and improve my quality of life.

I am reaching out for help because this procedure is about much more than my appearance. It is about regaining my confidence, improving my chances of finding stable employment, and creating a better future for my daughter and me. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward the dental treatment I need to move forward with dignity and hope.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your support, prayers, and sharing of this fundraiser mean more to us than words can expres