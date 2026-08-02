Recovery from Brain Injury

On July 27, my life changed in an instant. I was violently assaulted, punched in the head, and knocked unconscious, resulting in a brain injury and a brain bleed.

I am a proud mother of four who has always worked hard to provide for my family. As a hairstylist, I depend on my physical and cognitive abilities to support my children. Because of this injury, I have been forced to slow down from work while I focus on healing.





I am currently recovering from:

Brain Injury Brain Bleed Concussion Severe headaches Dizziness and balance issues Memory and cognitive difficulties Possible seizure activity (currently taking anti-seizure medication)

My recovery will require ongoing medical care, including neurology appointments, follow-up CT scans, medications, and rehabilitation. Along with mounting medical expenses, the loss of income has placed an unexpected financial burden on my family.

If you’re able to donate, every contribution no matter the size will go directly toward my medical treatment and recovery. If you’re unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser and keeping me in your prayers would mean just as much.





Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support as I work toward healing and getting back to the life and family I love.





With gratitude,

Krystal



