Recovery from a car accident

Hello everyone,

I was recently in a car accident and broke my ankle. Im having surgery and have more recovery ahead. My doctor says I’ll be out of work for about 8 weeks, and unfortunately I won’t be receiving pay during this time. I’m raising funds to help cover essential bills rent, utilities, groceries, and medical costs while I focus on healing. Any amount truly helps and will go directly toward keeping me afloat until I can return to work. I know times are hard for everyone right now, so please don’t feel obligated to give. Your support in any form donations, sharing this page, or keeping me in your thoughts means the world to me. I’m grateful for any help you can offer. Thank you so much for your kindness and support.