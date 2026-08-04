Recovery for Zach

Zach has always been fiercely independent, never asking for help and always finding a way to provide for his family on his own. But on July 31, 2026, Zach was involved in a devastating ATV accident that changed everything. He is now intubated in the Vanderbilt trauma unit, having suffered multiple skull fractures, severe facial fractures, and extensive lacerations. He has not been awake for hours, and the road ahead will require months of surgeries, medical treatment, and rehabilitation. As a loving parent, his greatest concern is for his children, but without health insurance and the ability to work, the financial burden is overwhelming.





Zach always been the one to help others, not ask for help himself. But this situation is beyond anything he could have prepared for, and while he focuses on healing, his family needs support. The funds raised will go directly toward medical expenses, surgeries, rehabilitation, and providing financial stability for his children during this incredibly difficult time.





Our family is asking for your thoughts, prayers, and support. If you are able, please consider donating or sharing this fundraiser. No donation is too small, and your kindness means the world to us as we pray for successful surgeries, strength, and a full recovery. Thank you for standing with us during one of the hardest times we have ever faced.



