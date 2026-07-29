Willie Mayes Jr. Rebuild: Recovery and Stability for My Daughter**

My name is Willie Edward Mayes Jr. I am 40 years old, a father, and a man who is fighting every single day to rewrite his story.

For a long time, I struggled with addiction and alcoholism. Those years took a heavy toll on my life, my relationships, and my sense of self. But I am choosing a different path today. I am committed to my recovery, and my greatest motivation is my daughter. She is my "why," and I am determined to show her that it is never too late to turn things around and become the man I was meant to be.

Currently, I am navigating life while experiencing homelessness here in Omaha. It is a daily challenge to stay focused on recovery and health when I don’t have a stable roof over my head. My goal is to secure safe housing and the resources necessary to continue my recovery journey so that I can be the stable, present father my daughter deserves.

Why I’m Asking for Help

I am working hard to move forward, but I have hit a wall that I cannot climb alone. I am looking for support to help cover my basic needs, including temporary housing and the resources required to maintain my sobriety.

These funds will be used directly to provide the foundation I need to stay sober, find consistent work, and build a safe space where I can eventually rebuild my life with my daughter.

How You Can Help

Asking for help is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I know that if I want to change my future, I have to be brave enough to be vulnerable. Whether you can donate to help me find stable housing or simply share this page with others who might be able to help, your support means more to me than words can express.

Thank you for seeing me, for hearing my story, and for being a part of my journey toward a new beginning.

With gratitude,

Willie

Edward Mayes Jr.