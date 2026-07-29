Recovery and Faith a New Beginning

I am a 53 year woman who made the decision in October 2024 to fully surrender my life to God and walk in recovery after a lifetime of addiction. This meant leaving everything behind—my home, family, and familiar environment—to start over and do things differently.

Not long before that, I survived a near-fatal car accident that left me with severe, lasting injuries, including a permanent leg condition that causes daily pain and mobility issues. Because of this, and my commitment to staying sober without narcotic medications, working consistent jobs has been challenging.

Despite these obstacles, I am currently a full-time student at CPCC with a 4.0 GPA, working toward a degree so I can one day help others struggling with addiction, mental health, and hopelessness.

I am doing everything I can to rebuild my life, but I need temporary financial help to cover basic living expenses