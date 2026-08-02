We are currently homeless and living out of our vehicle while trying to rebuild our lives. Recently, we were given an opportunity that felt like a blessing: someone offered us an older car. It wasn't perfect, but we hoped it would give us the transportation we desperately needed.





We drove nearly four hours to Fallon, Nevada, to pick it up. What we thought would be a fresh start turned into a nightmare.





While trying to get the vehicle started, it was accidentally left in gear. It suddenly moved forward and struck my fiancé, breaking his femur completely in half.





He was airlifted to Renown Hospital in Reno and underwent emergency surgery that same day. We are incredibly thankful that his life was saved, but the next day he was discharged with nowhere safe to recover. We found ourselves outside with no home, no bed, and no place for him to heal from such a serious injury.





We used every dollar we had to purchase a vehicle so we could return to Chico, California. Since then, we've been trying to survive while he recovers inside that vehicle.





His recovery has been incredibly difficult. He struggles with getting in and out of the vehicle, sleeping comfortably, bathing, and performing even the most basic daily activities. We have very little bedding or padding to ease his pain, and every movement is a challenge.





We're asking for help with:

- Temporary hotel stays so he has a safe place to recover

- Food and groceries

- Gas and transportation

- Blankets, pillows, foam padding, and other bedding

- Hygiene supplies

- Medical recovery items and other necessities

- Any unexpected expenses while he heals





If you're able to donate, no amount is too small. If you can't donate, sharing our story could make all the difference.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and your support during this incredibly difficult time. We hope that, with a little help, we can get through this and eventually get back on our