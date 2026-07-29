Recovering From Recovery

The amount of procrastination I've put into this is phenomenal. I'd put it off longer, but know better.

In January of 2025, I ended up in the ICU unable to breathe. Originally, it was the flu. It became double pneumonia, DKA, stroke (maybe), and just a laundry list of everything that could fail trying to do so all at once. They put me on ECMO for six days. Each day on the vent is a full month of recovery once you come off of it. I could barely lift my head when I woke up, couldn't speak, because they gave me a tracheotomy, and was questioning if all this news was even real, because seriously, that's just too much.

I had almost complete organ failure, but God is good and not only have most of my organs healed, lots of them decided they'd like to work better than before. That's what dumping processed food does...that and almost two months of no food or water.

They had me on insulin and doing dialysis with nearly end stage kidney disease. That's since reversed to a level 3. Likely even better. I've had to relearn how to walk and do everything I could do before. Spent multiple months in the hospital. Went to physical rehab in April and then got to go home after an entire week. I could barely walk and they had me in a wheelchair...and on a slew of medications that eventually turned out to be doing more harm than good.

It's been over a year now since I got home! I'm driving, walking WITHOUT a cane inside my house, and dealing with a few minor issues (in comparison). Still working up my stamina. Don't enjoy temperature fluctuations, but hey, NO MORE PAINS of any kind. Also..no more meds...including the insulin. My blood sugars are almost perfect and almost NORMAL. That's not supposed to be possible. Especially not after decades, but things are working.

Now, I just have a pile of bills and finally reached the point of maxing out my Care Credit account. I'd hoped to be working more and better by now, but it's been a long three years due a housing disaster and bad faith mismanagement by my insurance company that cost us even more in 2023/2024.

My husband had opened a Go Fund Me for the first part of the bills in 2025, but kept forgetting to update it. I decided I better handle it. Most of the bills are now paid. I have two lingering ones...and an awful insurance plan that costs more than it's worth. At least, it seems that way. It's helping cover my eye treatments as I had to start all over from scratch on that one. Diabetic retinopathy in both eyes, which is almost fully treated and stopped! Then I go on to handle my teeth issues.

Unfortunately, I don't have a PCP and as mentioned, my insurance is bleaaaah. They assigned me one who I don't even believe exists now. Nothing but a headache trying to contact them for FIVE MONTHS. I ended up paying out of pocket to see my old PCP. By now, I'd thought I'd at least be making some progress on taking care of the debt, but I can't work like I could before. Still rebuilding my stamina.