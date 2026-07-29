Recovering from motorcycle accident

GPT-5

On April 21st, Rick was in a motorcycle accident. He was flown to St Louis to Mercy South where he was admitted to their icu burn unit. He has 2nd degree burns covering his arms, his back, chest & right leg. We're so thankful he is still with us yet, he has a long road to recovery that may include surgeries/ skin grafts , physical & occupational therapy along w many other medical appointments necessary for him to fully recover. This means much traveling for medical reasons, being unable to work for an indefinite time period and many other financial obstacles now and in the future. We appreciate all financial & prayer donations as they are equally needed. Thanks and God bless!









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