Recovering from medical crisis

In March of this year I got sick. I was forced to quickly find a place to live in Macon, Georgia as my company pulled my truck, which was also my only actual home.





Stranded, I ended up in Macon, and made a start of trying to recover. In the process, I was prescribed some medications that nearly killed me, and severely weakened me. This resulted in being rushed to the ER, and spending four days in ICU. This also deeply affected my mental health. I felt very isolated and alone.

Due to several issues, I lost my medical coverage, disability and eventually job.





I have been working to get back on my feet, but it has not been easy. God has however blessed me along the way despite many setbacks, and dark nights of the soul.





So I am asking for help to get back on my feet if possible. Thank you in advance for any of assistance you provide!







