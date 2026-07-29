Recovering From an Accident, Fighting to Keep Home

As a single mother, purchasing my home earlier this year was one of my proudest accomplishments. Unfortunately, just weeks after buying my house in February, I was involved in a car accident, hit by a truck. My vehicle was declared a total loss, and the injuries I sustained prevented me from working for a period of time.





Because of this unexpected setback, I fell behind on my mortgage payments. Since returning to work, I have worked hard to get back on track and was able to pay my April and May mortgage payments in full. At this time, I am only seeking assistance with my June mortgage payment so that I can become fully caught up and continue providing a stable home for my three year old daughter.





I am not looking for a handout—just a helping hand during a difficult season. Any donation, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference. If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser would be greatly appreciated.

Thank you for your kindness, support, and for taking the time to read my story.



