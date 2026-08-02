recovering from a very turbulent time.

These last 2 years have been a whirlwind. We were invited to live; and were going to be given a plot of land to homestead, in the rural mountains of WV. So, me and my 3 children ventured, without my husband, to our new home. My husband stayed behind in VA, to finish up some big work projects he had to finish up and started the process of closing his business.





We were there a few months and then my eldest needed surgery so we went back to VA to be with my husband for a short period of time while this took place and for her recovery. While we were there a drug addict plowed into all 3 of our vehicles at 2am, on July 4th 2025. My husbands work truck was totaled and the other ones had thousands of dollars worth of damage.





We returned to WV only to be kicked out of the homestead a few months later; the family that invited us decided they didn't want to continue doing it. Shortly after this decision, we were asked to find another home; and were living in limbo. We ended up staying in a house provided by our local church.





We finally found a small mobile home in north east VA, and used all of our savings to buy the house. While we waited to move back with my husband, I had unexpected car problems and we spent 1500 dollars to get it road worthy. After months of working on the house, in between jobs, we could no longer afford to support 2 households in different states. My husband stopped working for 4 weeks to get the house into a livable condition, and to move us back.





We went from being debt free, to totaling a work truck, buying a new one, to moving twice in 6 months, to maxing out our credit cards to rehab our new house (and its still not done), our fridge and freezer that was left by the previous owner is on the fritz (the freezer doesn't even work), and rationing food.





I am a stay at home mother raising a 3 year old daughter, a 15 year old profoundly autisic son who requires full-time care, who recently has been dealing with some health issues, and was referred to a cardiologist, which rules out moving again; and a 17 year old daughter. I also home school the kids. My husband runs a very small construction business. Under normal circumstances his income easily covers the needs of our family. However the above mentioned circumstances now have us behind on everything and trying to figure out how to catch up.





We would like to thank all those who have donated. We have secured food and gasoline for the time being, along with supplies for the house that was needed. We cannot fully express the gratitude we feel toward those who have helped.