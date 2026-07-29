Record and Release 12 Track Album

Music Isn't Just A Passion - It Saves Lives!





Who Am I?

My name is Kyle Mc Connell, known to most simply as K.Y. I have been guitar player for 20+ years. In and out of many bands across my two decades playing music. I have recorded several demos and played countless live shows with the bands ive been apart of, but lately, my passion and desire to create something on my own has become stronger than ever!





My Mission & My Problem:

I have been writing songs for a long time! I have THOUSANDS of riffs and HUNDREDS of complete songs written already. I have even recorded 5 complete songs (links to my social media pages where I have some of my efforts posted) with free to use software. The problem I face: I am a guitar player that is learning to record on the fly! I have learned so much over the past 6-12 months, since I began this journey. Unfortunately, I've driven head first into the biggest obstacle I've faced thus far, and it's a hurdle I cannot overcome on my own.





I have exploited the free to use software to the full extent of its abilities and while it has done a half decent job to this point, in order to achieve the quality that I strive for as a passionate musician, its time for a serious upgrade!





What I Need To Achieve My Goal:

I do no require a whole lot in order to level up! I think that I can achieve the results that I'm looking for with a few tools that I unfortunately cannot afford in my present financial state. What I need is:

-An i7 Laptop capable of running ProTools

-A 3 channel Scarlet Focusrite Interface

-A ProTools Subscription

-A subscription to Addictive Drums 2

And that's it!





Once I have completed my album - my plan is to shift my focus over to helping fellow musicians that are equally as intimidated by the recording process and cannot afford incredibly expensive studio time. I want to help them realize their potential and give them the knowledge and abilities to do it themselves! To create their own music that can be etched into the extensive history of music. There is so much talent out there that just don't believe that they have the means or ability to get their music recorded and put out there. I want to help them level up too!!!







