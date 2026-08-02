Retreat house reconstruction in Portugal

Our foundation "Nova Alma" ( https://www.nova-alma.nl/ ), established in the Netherlands, is developing a retreat farm in Vila de Rei, Portugal for the ministry of pastoral help to people undergoing spiritual crisis. God blessed us with some capital for the purchase of the farm and the inicial works with the support of volunteers from the Netherlands and other countries. Unusual heavy storms earlier this year caused damages throughout the whole territory of Portugal. Viila de Rei was not the exception. The building of Nova Alma retreat farm was severely impacted: the roof swept away, the floor flooded AND the furniture, materials and equipment destroyed. All the investment done was lost. Now we face the challenge of rebuilding the house to enable it for the misión of "Nova Alma": to strength up people that need care, love, hope and support, offering them assistance through pastoral care services and practical help.

We pray for donations that could help us in the restoration of the house and the enabling of the territory of the property for the accomplishment of Alma Nova,'s mission.

Bank Account:

ING Bank: NL28 INGB 0107 0467 76

Call us: +31 644015453 or 687949970

Portugal Retreat : + 351 920254361 Contact: Pastor Falcon Ferreira



