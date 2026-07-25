Reconnect with my children

For the past ten years, I've been pretty much stuck at home. At 51, with all my kids grown and living in different states, I've found myself longing for more freedom and connection. Life has felt a bit stagnant, and I want to break out of that routine to enjoy the world and spend more time with my family.





after being alone for years I just want the opportunity to reconnect with loved ones. Being my kids moved out of state it is hard for me to see them.

My dream is to get a reliable vehicle to visit my kids, —just an aging man hoping to make the most of life, see his loved ones, and create new memories. The funds raised will go directly to help me reconnect with my family and kids.

I'm asking for your support to help me start this new chapter. Any help, big or small, is deeply appreciated. Thank you for reading my story and considering a donation to help me live life to the fullest.

https://gofund.me/c58bd3ed1



