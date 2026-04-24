Reconciling the past

Hi I'm,





Nearly 30 years ago I left my hometown of Tucson Az in hopes of a new life. As I ran away from certain situations I tried to bury the past only to have to continue to haunt my life. Over time I used alcohol to self medicate to the point of addiction and an attempt earlier this year to self delete.

Fortunately by the Grace of God I got help. I better today but still have demons and ghost I need to face. I want to go back home to Tucson Az and face my past and reconcile myself to people I hurt and find healing for myself.

Any support will be a great help.





Thank you,





Eric Cymbalak