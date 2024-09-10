Reclaiming Hyatt's Health

Hyatt is a 47-year-old wife and mother of two amazing, beautiful girls. If you know Hyatt, you know she’s the kind of woman who lights up every room she enters, always lifting others with her generous spirit and unwavering determination.

Ten years ago, Hyatt embarked on a health journey that transformed her life. She got serious about her wellness, shedding 90 pounds and re-embracing the activities that brought her joy, like running half marathons and returning to her passion for rowing. Her drive to live life to the fullest has always been an inspiration.

In July 2023, after a routine colonoscopy at the age of 45, Hyatt received devastating news—she was diagnosed with stage 2 follicular lymphoma. However, because of her dedication to her health, her “numbers” were in a good range, and the doctors decided on a “watch and wait” approach. But if you know Hyatt, you know she is not a “watch and wait” type of person. She is a fighter, a researcher, and a problem-solver, and she immediately took control of her healing process.

By March 2024, eight months later, her numbers had improved even more! Her doctors were amazed and scheduled a follow-up for October. But life threw her another challenge—just a few weeks ago, in late August, Hyatt began experiencing double vision. Concerned, she had an MRI, which revealed a tumor on her brain and spine.

Hyatt is one of the biggest givers I have ever known. She has touched so many lives with her kindness and strength, and now she needs our help. Though she’s hesitant to ask, the best chance she has to reclaim her health is through integrative treatments that insurance will not cover. The costs are overwhelming, but the hope these treatments offer is priceless.

I’ve known Hyatt for 16 years, and I’ve seen her face and overcome every challenge thrown her way. She is strong, resilient, and always chooses the right path. Now, we have a chance to walk that path with her, to give her the support she needs to beat the odds once again.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your generosity. Let’s help Hyatt continue being the incredible woman we all know and love.