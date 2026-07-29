Reclaim the Middle Relaunch The Pamphlet

Howdy Patriots,

It’s been too quiet for too long.

After winding down our home-based operation in Washington, we prayed, regrouped, and reorganized as THE PAMPHLET LLC in Wyoming. We are partnering with a strong printing service so we can once again deliver the high-quality, independent voice you deserve.

We are back! And we are launching with our most important issue yet: Volume 5 – “Divided We Fall.”

This special edition was written for you, the independent middle, the forty-five percent of Americans who still love the principles of our Founding Fathers. You don’t want the extremes on either side. You simply want to live free, raise your families in peace, and pass on the God-given inalienable rights that belong to every one of us.

Here at The Pamphlet, we shine a clear light on the common average citizens of our revolutionary past (the farmers, mothers, and elderly patriots who faced the same kind of engineered division we see today) so we can draw real lessons and quiet strength for the chaos around us right now. We have produced a special relaunch issue to reintroduce ourselves, and we are once again ready to print THE PAMPHLET to the nation and to the world.

We need your help to make this relaunch happen:

- Print and mail the first physical copies to our most loyal supporters

- Cover the first three months of honest operations: printing, shipping, hosting, and outreach

- Get our slimmed-down monthly pamphlet back on steady ground, supported by free Americans instead of gatekeepers

This is not charity. This is a voluntary compact among patriots who still believe in God, family, and liberty. Every supporter becomes part of rebuilding an independent voice that puts truth and unity first.

Your support gets you these thank-you rewards:





$10 – Digital Patriot Early digital access to Volume 5 + 1 month digital subscription $25 – Monthly Guardian Signed printed copy of Volume 5 (mailed first) + 3 months digital + your name listed as a “Founding Supporter.” $49 – Founder Tier (Limited to 200) Signed printed copy + 12 months digital + exclusive monthly “Insider Dispatch” + private forum invite $99 – Community Builder Everything in the $49 tier + 5 extra printed copies to share + custom bookmark set $250 – Vision Steward (For families, churches, or small groups) Everything in the

Important Note: All rewards are thank-you perks for your support of independent publishing and historical education. They are not investments and have no tax-deductible value. Rewards are subject to availability, production timelines, and shipping delays. We will fulfill them with our best good-faith effort.





We chose GiveSendGo because it still welcomes faith-based and liberty-focused causes with low fees and no risk of being shut down for telling the truth.

Friends, the middle is not powerless. We are the steady heart that can yet cool the flames.

Will you stand with us and help reclaim the middle?

Sign up for our mailing list at ThePamphlet.net so you are among the first to receive the digital edition and updates on printed copies.

We are based in Wyoming now, we are back, and we are once again taking up the cause of liberty.

Thank you for walking this road with us.

~ Wade John Taylor (Editor)

& Elizabeth Jane Taylor (Director of Operations)

THE PAMPHLET LLC

Sheridan, Wyoming

www.thepamphlet.net





“**Educational & Compliance Notice:** This communication is from THE PAMPHLET LLC, a Wyoming limited liability company engaged in publishing and historical education. All content is provided for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute legal, tax, or financial advice. To opt out of future emails from THE PAMPHLET, click the unsubscribe link or reply with “UNSUBSCRIBE” to connect@thepamphlet.net. We honor all opt-out requests within 10 business days as required by the CAN-SPAM Act.







