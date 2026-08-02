Reclaim my Childhood Home

​"Hi everyone,

​Life often brings us full circle, and today I’m working toward a goal that is deeply personal and long overdue.

​My childhood home in rural East Texas—a place built on the hard work and love of my parents—is currently back on the market. Due to unfortunate circumstances after my mother passed away, the property slipped out of our family’s hands. Seeing it listed for $174,500 made me realize that now is my chance to bring it back into our family and build a secure, lasting foundation for my future.

​Because this home is in a quiet, rural area, having a dependable vehicle is an essential piece of this transition. My immediate priority is securing reliable transportation to ensure steady work, handle daily needs, and oversee the steps required to acquire the property.

​Where the Funds Will Go:

​Reliable Vehicle: A safe, dependable car for daily commuting and rural travel.

​Home Down Payment & Closing Fees: Direct savings toward reclaiming my childhood home ($174,500 list price).

​Pay-It-Forward Commitment:

I believe in community and mutual aid. Once my safety, transportation, and home deposit goals are met, every single dollar raised beyond what I need will be donated directly to help others in urgent need of a fresh start.

​Thank you so much for reading, sharing, or donating. Every bit of support brings me one step closer to home."