Rechargeable speaker for village evangelism

I’m a village missionary in Nigeria. I need a rechargeable speaker to take the Gospel to villages with no electricity. $100 will help us reach hundreds with worship, preaching, and the Word.Thanks be to God Almighty for His faithfulness!





I’m [Your Name], a village missionary serving in rural communities across Nigeria.





God has laid a burden on my heart to take the Gospel to villages that have never heard the name of Jesus, or have no church nearby. The challenge? Most of these villages have no electricity, and without sound, only 10-20 people can hear at a time.





I’m raising $100 / ₦200,000 to purchase a rechargeable speaker with microphone and USB/bluetooth.





This one speaker will be used to:

1. **Preach the Gospel** in open villages, markets, and schools

2. **Lead worship** so entire communities can join in praise

3. **Play the Word of God** in areas where Bibles are scarce

4. **Hold night meetings** and crusades where there is no power





With your help, this speaker will reach hundreds of souls this year. Every song played and every sermon heard can lead someone to Christ.





"Faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God." - Romans 10:17





Your donation, no matter the amount, is sowing into eternal fruit. Please also share this campaign with your church and friends.





Thank you for standing with missions. God bless and reward you richly.





In His Service,

[Your Name]

Village Missionary | Nigeria