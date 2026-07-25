Recently separated from husband of 20 years help

I am 47 years old female who recently separated from husband of 20 years. I have just moved into a new place 2 wks ago and am short on my rent due Monday the 6 th. I had to purchase everything from toiletries to food, blanket sheets something to cook on. I also have a bad heart and tried taking my life 2nd weeks ago. I'm in a better mind frame now. Thankfully. I am desperately seeking help with what I am short on tomorrow and also I left with the clothes on my back. I am in need of food and clothing and want to have a little money in my savings for emergency. Please if you could find in your heart to help I would be so grateful. I also take vitamins for my heart which is not doing so well after what I did trying to end my life. I'm almost out of them and out of money. I am just depleting my rent money. Not good. Please anything someone could help with. I would be so very grateful. Thank you to everyone in advance. I also have cash app if anyone like to send something fast. For I have nothing to eat. I have eggs with no butter, cereal with no milk. But I do have a couple pieces of chicken I'm going to make tonight with a few sides. Outside of that I have nothing. My cash app is $Kristysmith791. Thank you everyone.......❤️🤗🥺😞🌄 Trying to stay positive and good spirits....💗😊