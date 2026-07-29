RECENTLY LOST MY JOB

Hi my name is Courtnee I am a single mim of a beautiful 5 year old daughter, 3 weeks ago I was fired from my job and have been denied unemployment. It has been a struggle to keep up with household bills and taking care of my daughter. I am asking for any donations that could help me get through the next 30 days so that I can find nee employment and not loose everything I've worked hard to build. Anything would be appreciated, if anyone is located in Atlanta Ga and know any resources please let me know. God Bless