Hello, I am very recently homeless after losing my job. I own 1 dog and 1 cat and I would never ask for help but this is mainly for them as I know I would’ve gotten by eventually on my own. I am working and found a new job but I am asking for help to find housing, food, etc. I do not want to make this a sob story. It is hard asking for help as is but I want to get my life back on track and would immensely appreciate any help/donations.