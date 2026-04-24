Recaudación para pagar deuda de educacion

Hello, my name is Antonio and I’m from Peru. I’m looking for some support, if possible, regarding my sister’s education. She studies at a private university, and the tuition is paid monthly. I don’t want her to fall behind with her payments. At the moment, I’m actively looking for a job, and I’m only reaching out because of our current financial difficulties. If you would like proof, I can gladly send screenshots of the debts and expenses with no problem. Any help would be deeply appreciated. Thank you very much.