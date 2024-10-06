This grassroots donation page has been created to directly support the Western North Carolina businesses, towns, and farms of the Hurricane Helene victims we know and love. The mountains are home to us in some personal way. We visit these towns every year and want to help them rebuild over time. This is a personalized and long-term donation page where you will hear the stories of how your funding helped as we disperse it. It might help fund a new front door for a small business or help replace needs a farm lost in the flood or even just blankets to a shelter now that the cold front is coming in.

The idiom “come or high water” means that something will be done or happen, no matter how difficult other circumstances may be. We aren't waiting for the government to come around. We will take care of our own in any way we can. Let's give the government a masterclass on how to rescue, recover and rebuild when Americans are in need, the North Carolina way.

Join our grassroots movement to help rebuild Western North Carolina. Follow @conservativewomenofnc on Instagram to follow along on the journey.

$10, $20, $40 donation is much appreciated. Anything helps. Thank you from the bottom of my heart and God bless you,

-Michelle, creator of Conservative Women of NC

Matthew 25:35-36 For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in. I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me.



