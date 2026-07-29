Crushed by Legal Debt — A Dad Desperate for Help

Two years ago, I was told I might lose my son forever.

For two years, I've been fighting in court, not for revenge, not for money but for the right to be in my child's life.

False allegations. Endless hearings. Constant litigation. I've faced it all just to protect the bond between a father and his son.

I'm a teacher and a working parent. Someone who wakes up every day trying to give my child love, stability, and safety. But I had to miss school plays, bedtime stories, and ordinary moments that most parents take for granted, all while fighting to prove I deserved to be there.

After years of struggle, I finally reached a settlement. I can be present in my son's life again.

But the cost? Over $80,000 in legal fees.

I've drained my savings, stretched every paycheck, and exhausted every option. Now I'm drowning in debt simply because I refused to give up on being a father.

I'm asking for help—not to erase the struggle, but to move forward from it.

Every dollar goes directly toward the legal bills that secured my ability to parent. Even $5 makes a difference. If you can't donate, sharing this with someone who might means everything.

You're not just helping me pay off debt. You're helping a father and son rebuild a life—one filled with hope, healing, and the love every child deserves.

Thank you for standing with us.

—A Father Who Refuses to Give Up