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Help a domestic abuse survivor rebuild her life

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMaria Juan

Fundraiser funds will be received by Eljay Ventures LLC

Help a domestic abuse survivor rebuild her life

My friend is a survivor of domestic abuse. Her goal is financial stability for herself and her two children by opening a small retail store in Florida. This business would provide a steady income, allow her to support her children through college (they receive no financial help from their father), and give them all a foundation free from fear and uncertainty.

Her parents passed when she was young and she has no siblings, which made her the perfect target for a narcissistic abuser. When she finally managed to extricate herself from this life, she found she had to distance herself from “friends” who ignored the abuse, enabled it, or even blamed her - leaving her with no close support network. She's handling the rebuilding process entirely on her own. While this is liberating, it's frightening at the same time.

She had saved steadily toward startup costs, but medical and legal bills wiped out those funds. With no safety net, she's reaching out to the community for help to move forward.

The store represents real independence: a way to cover living expenses, contribute to her children’s education, and build something sustainable long-term rather than relying on temporary fixes. It’s about turning survival into self-reliance and creating a positive space that could hopefully inspire others facing similar challenges.

Startup costs for a small retail store typically range from $30,000–$100,000 (often around $40,000–$50,000 for essentials like inventory, fixtures, permits, and initial rent, based on recent U.S. and Florida estimates). Funds raised here would go toward:

- Initial inventory and basic store setup (shelves, displays, equipment).

- First few months’ rent, deposits, and related fees.

- Permits, licenses, and other startup requirements.

- Replacing what the emergency took, so she can focus on launching and growing the business instead of just surviving.

Your support makes a direct, practical difference: it helps bridge the gap for her family’s needs while the store gets established, eases the pressure of doing it all alone, and shows that second chances are possible with community backing.

As a thank you, she will send any contributor a small personal gift (such as a handmade item or a token from the store once open). Just share proof of your donation, and she’ll reach out privately with details.

If you understand what it’s like to rebuild without support, to parent through hardship, or to believe in new beginnings - and you’re in a position to help - your donation or share would mean a lot toward a more secure future for her and her children.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and for any support you can offer.

PS I found the photo above online, but have no idea who took it.

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