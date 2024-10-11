Rebuilding Florida in 100 Miles

Hello everyone! My name is Abigail Irvine, and I’m a hybrid athlete and content creator. If you know me, you probably already know that three of my favorite things are running, fruit, and sunshine. So, it’s no surprise that Florida will always hold a very special place in my heart.

A little over two years ago, I took what I thought would be just a relaxing vacation to Orlando, Florida with my grandparents. Little did I know that the moment I stepped off the plane, smelled the tropical air, felt the warmth of the sun, and laid eyes on the palm trees I had dreamed of seeing my whole life, I would fall completely in love with the place. Florida, despite what anyone said or thought, became my home right then and there.

Before that trip, I had spent the past three years feeling lost, confused, and anxious. But the minute I landed, all those feelings disappeared. It was then that I promised myself: I would be back to Florida for good.

That promise became reality in 2023 when the opportunity to move to Florida for the winter came along through the Disney College Program. I packed up my life and set out on what became the biggest adventure of my life. Working for Disney, living in the place I’d been calling home in my heart, was everything I had ever hoped for and more. Every moment was magical, memorable, and unforgettable.

But, as with all great adventures, my time in the Disney College Program came to an end. I packed up once again and headed back to Grand Marais, Michigan for the summer. Since then, one question I keep hearing is, “Aren’t you glad you’re not in Florida right now?” With the recent devastation that Florida has seen, many might think my answer would be a simple "yes." But in truth, I can’t be “glad” or “grateful” to not be there. My heart is with Florida, and I feel a deep sense of responsibility to help however I can.

And that’s when the lightbulb clicked! Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you the “Rebuilding Florida 1 Mile at a Time” mission. Seeing that my family owns a hardware store—Superior Hardware in Grand Marais, Michigan—nothing sounded more fitting than collaborating with them to ensure that every penny raised goes towards purchasing building supplies to help rebuild Florida communities. One 2x4 at a time, we can come together to make Florida the strongest it’s ever been.

If we raise $300 by October 16th, I will bike 100 miles ($3 per mile) to thank you guys for contributing and show you how much this truly means to me.

It takes a team to reach the finish line, and it takes a team to rebuild a community. Together, we can help restore what’s been lost, bring joy to those who’ve had their lives turned upside down, and find peace knowing that we’re making a difference.

To all who donate and support helping rebuild Florida, THANK YOU! Every penny, every dime, and every dollar counts. We couldn’t do this without you. Let’s work together to make an impact and help bring Florida back stronger than ever! XOXO!



