Rebuilding With Purpose

UPDATE — Monday, June 29: I leave Wednesday to represent JRF at the national AAPI physicians' convention in Tampa.

I've been invited to represent the Justice Restoration Foundation at the 44th Annual Convention of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) — the largest ethnic medical organization in the country — July 2–5 in Tampa, Florida. I'll be standing alongside Dr. Sanjeev Kumar of Memphis, introducing JRF to a national network of physicians and our growing effort to protect doctors and the medical community from unjust prosecution and targeting. I'm honored to stand with Dr. Kumar and carry this mission onto a national stage.

Here's the urgent part: I leave this Wednesday, July 1. The trip — flight and a few modest nights in Tampa — comes to about $1,200, and I need help covering it fast. If you have airline miles to donate or can help with the flight or lodging, it goes straight to putting JRF in that room.

And this is just the latest door. A few weeks ago this was one family trying to rebuild. Today it's a movement:

We're on multiple video calls a day with a coalition that came together fast — media, podcast, tech, marketing, and social media teams, all volunteering, because every one of them has been hit by the same system. We've built an economic-impact study backed by as serious a team and credentials as you could assemble. We're advocating for more than 40 families right now — real people, finally with someone in their corner. More ahead: a high-level book signing in Washington, D.C. this summer, and the Impacted Symposium in New York we've been asked to help build.

The doors keep opening faster than we can walk through them. Our nonprofit and PAC are being established as fast as we legally can — but they aren't here yet. So right now, this is a personal ask, an urgent one, to keep this work alive while the momentum is hot. That's where you come in.

My name is Lucky Ott. A few years ago, the federal government investigated and prosecuted me. After a long fight, I was acquitted — the judge entered a judgment of acquittal, and I walked out a free man.

But by then the damage was done. My family lost our home. My parents lost theirs — it went to my legal bills. We're still carrying hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt from defending my name. Today my parents are 80 years old, each working 40 hours a week to help keep us afloat.

Let me be clear up front: I am not asking you to pay that off. That's mine to carry, and I will. And if I had a dollar to spare, I'd be funding what comes next myself. There just isn't one right now — that's the only reason I'm asking at all.

Here's what I am asking. Going through this taught me something I can't un-know: in the federal system, the process itself can take your home, your savings, your parents' retirement, and your good name — win or lose. I lived it. And I met a lot of good people living it too.

So I'm helping build a real coalition to fix it: the Justice Restoration Foundation and a national network of organizations pushing reform so the next family doesn't get destroyed the way mine did. This isn't a someday idea — it's happening now, with a full volunteer team, partners at the table, and people reaching out every week asking how they can help.

The work means showing up — in Tampa, in Washington, in New York, in the rooms where this gets decided, and alongside the families and professionals fighting to keep their freedom and their livelihoods. The rest of this road, I need help to walk.

Bigger picture, I need a little runway — enough to keep the lights on at home and keep showing up for this work until it can stand on its own. I'll be straight about how I live on it: modest meals, cheap rooms, simple and sober. Every dollar goes to the work, not to waste — and I'll document every receipt and report back to everyone who gives, so you can see exactly where it went.

I also still work — this isn't a handout. My family business, Otter Books, does bookkeeping and fractional CFO work for small businesses, and we're glad to earn every dollar of it. If you or someone you know needs that help, please reach out. Referrals keep our lights on, and I'd love to talk.

I've leaned harder on my faith through this than I ever have, and I don't say that lightly. If all you can do today is hit the Pray button, that means as much to me as anything.

That's the ask. Help me make the meetings. Help me keep building. Help me turn the worst thing that ever happened to my family into something that protects yours. I won't forget the people who showed up early.

Onward. 🙏

MY PROMISE TO YOU

Every expense documented with a receipt. A spending report sent to everyone who gives. Funds used only for: travel to the work (Tampa, Washington, New York, and the rooms ahead), basic living runway, and coalition costs — modest meals and lodging, nothing more. I'd self-fund if I could. The day this work pays for itself, the ask comes down.

Want to help directly, send an Otter Books referral, or just talk? Reach me at Luckybuystexas@gmail.com. I answer everyone.