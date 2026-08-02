Rebuilding The Store After Disaster

My clothing store located on the West Side of Chicago was destroyed by a mini tornado, and I didn't have renters insurance. I'm raising money to help rebuild the store and get back to serving my customers the right way we are still halfway functioning for pickups only.





The tornado hit without warning and caused devastating damage to the store. Without insurance coverage, I'm facing the full cost of rebuilding, replacing inventory, repairing the space, and getting the doors open again.





Your support would mean so much as I work to restore my business and get back to what I do for the community. Thank you for standing with me during this difficult time.