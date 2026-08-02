Rebuilding the Road: Former Yellow Freight Driver

My name is a story of hard work. I started working at 14 years old in a restaurant called Chicken Manor, where I spent 8 years learning the value of labor. Over the next few decades, I poured my energy into every job I took—working the midnight shift filling orders at McKesson Drug, outpacing district sales numbers as a specialist at Lowe's, and managing grueling logistics schedules running events.

I went back to school, earned a computer networking degree, and when tech jobs couldn't support us, I immediately adapted. I took a job as a dock worker at YRC Freight at $14 an hour. It was brutal, punishing physical labor—spent out on the open docks exposed completely to the harsh weather, whether it was freezing cold or suffocating heat. It was common to pull grueling 10- to 14-hour days on that dock, putting in heavy overtime just to keep the freight moving. It was not an easy job, but I did the work. I put in four years on that dock to reach $18 an hour, earned my CDL, and transitioned into the driver's seat

I spent five years driving semi-trucks for Yellow Freight. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the world locked down, I stayed out on the highway, driving day and night to keep the supply chain moving and keep American store shelves stocked. I kept pushing forward until July 2023, when the company abruptly shut down operations and left thousands of us without a workforce home.

I immediately jumped into gig work, using my car to Dash and drive for rideshares just to stay afloat while applying for Social Security disability. But the strain caught up. My car was repossessed, cutting off my only method of making a living. Without transportation or an income stream, I spent the last year waiting on the disability approval process. I lost everything: I was evicted, spent 3 months surviving on the street, and 3 months in a homeless shelter.

Thanks to shelter assistance, I finally have a roof over my head. But the apartment is in a high-traffic, unstable neighborhood where safety is a daily concern. I am trapped here without a vehicle or the funds to relocate. The eviction took almost everything I owned. I haven't been able to replace any of it; I am still wearing the exact same pants today that I was wearing the day I was evicted. Between the location and fixed utility overhead taking a massive bite out of my benefits, I cannot get ahead..

I am launching this campaign to raise $5,000 to secure a safe environment and completely stabilize my living situation while my permanent benefits finalize. I have spent my entire life working hard and driving forward; right now, I am asking for a hand up from the community to help me find a safe place to plant my feet. Every donation, prayer, and share helps me rebuild the road ahead. Thank you for standing with an independent driver.

Where the Funds Are Going:

First Month's Rent & Security Deposit: To secure a safer, quieter apartment in a more stable neighborhood.

Moving Logistics & Physical Labor: Truck rental, fuel, and hiring full physical help to handle the entire move. I am severely disabled in my knees and cannot move anything by myself.

Basic Apparel & Household Replacement: Replacing clothes, winter wear, and basic household items lost during the eviction and shelter transition.

Utility & Emergency Buffer: To handle high electric baseboard heating costs and establish a survival safety net during the transition.