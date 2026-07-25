Rebuilding "The Barn"

On June 1st, at 3:30 a.m., we received a call from our neighbor in eastern Washington that our home, that we affectionately call "The Barn" was on fire. We immediately got ready and drove over to find our home completely burned to the ground with all the things we held precious turned to ashes.





As a family, our hearts have been broken and the depth of the loss we feel is hard to put into words.





We also know so many of you share in our grief, having been with us over the years as we constantly worked to improve the property to make it a place we all could enjoy. We realize it wasn't only our loss, but yours, too.





Our home in Addy was an upstairs apartment that Tim had been building step by step for 15 years when he could get away for a long weekends, and we planned to live there full-time when we were able to retire. In addition to all of our personal belongings upstairs, all of our equipment, machinery, tools and supplies downstairs in the barn burned to the ground. The fire department does not know the cause.





We plan on rebuilding to share our property with our friends and family again. We look forward to more campfire sing-alongs, cornhole, barn dances and brisket! Because our insurance will only cover a fraction of the cost of replacement, we can really use your help. Any amount that you would like to donate will be appreciated.





Thank you so much!

Tim and Carla