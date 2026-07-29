Rebuilding Stability One Mile at a Time

🚐✨ SPRINTER VAN UPDATE + STREET FUNDRAISING LAUNCH ✨🚐

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





For the past several years, I’ve been rebuilding my life through remote work, freelance projects, livestreaming, and creative endeavors while developing M*A*S*H (Multimedia Assistive Sensory Healing) — a music and wellness initiative focused on healing, technology, and community.





A series of setbacks—including family challenges, vehicle problems, a deer collision, a difficult winter, and the recovery of my service dog Rowan after he was struck by a vehicle—left me relying on expensive rental vehicles just to keep working and moving forward.





My immediate goal is simple:





🚐 Secure reliable transportation

🎵 Continue building Música medicinal & M*A*S*H

🌱 Create long-term stability





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

✅ Good News!





The owner of the 2015 Sprinter van I’ve been pursuing is still working with me. I’ve been walking across the street every few days to stay in touch and let him know I’m serious about buying it.





I’m continuing to chip away at the fundraising while also waiting to hear what assistance St. Vincent de Paul may be able to contribute toward the purchase.





In the meantime, he’s helping by providing a free Carfax report and has even given me permission to spend time in and around the van while I livestream and fundraise.





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

☀️🎶 Música medicinal Hits the Streets





The solar-powered Música medicinal mobile performance rig is nearly ready.





This weekend I’ll be out in the community performing, livestreaming, networking, and raising funds for both the van and the larger M*A*S*H project.





Every donation, share, comment, conversation, and word of encouragement helps move this vision forward.





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

🚐 Goal: Secure the Sprinter Van





🎵 Mission: Launch Música medicinal & M*A*S*H into the community





🙏 How You Can Help: Donate, share, and spread the word.

❤️ Thank you for believing in this vision and helping me keep moving forward.