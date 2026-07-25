Rebuilding our lives, One step at a time

I have always believed in working hard and taking care of my responsibilities while also helping others around me. Unexpectedly after losing my job after falling ill this year in January, my employer let me go. Loosing my income made it challenging to keep up with basic living expenses and at the same time supporting my elderly parents who I support while struggling with the burden of their home loan while managing my own financial challenges.

I have been actively been applying for jobs and looking for opportunities to get back on my feet, but the gap between losing my job and finding stable work has left me struggling to cover essential expenses.

I am raising funds to help with basic needs such as food, rents, utilities and to offset the outstanding loan. Every contribution no matter the amount will make a meaningful difference towards easing these financial pressures while I work to get back on my feet. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering supporting me and my family. I truly appreciate your support and kindness during our challenging time at the moment.