Rebuilding My Wardrobe After 14 Years in bed

I've been in pain since I was a kid, but no one knew what was wrong. At 17, I had three knee operations, but the pain kept getting worse. In 2014, during my second pregnancy, my body completely broke down. I got a walker to be able to walk around.





In 2016, I finally got my answers: fibromyalgia, h-EDS, and POTS. Even with a diagnosis, I had to fight every single time I needed to refill my pain medication.





Last year, I was offered medical cannabis. That has saved my life. I started the medicine in October, and by December, I had put the walker away and now use just a stick.





Right now, I'm in a program to figure out how much I can work and how much help I need from disability. For the first time in 14 years, I'm ready to step out of my pyjamas and big t-shirts. I need a new wardrobe, nothing fancy, just basic stuff so I can look put together.





Your support would mean so much to me as I take this step forward.