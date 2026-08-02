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Rebuilding my purpose

Goal$2,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJason Payne

Rebuilding my purpose

Hello my name is Jason and my wifes name is Heather we met each other in recovery from drugs she was 4 months pregnant at the time I had a lil over 2 years clean and she was working on a few months we was inseparable then she got closer to giving birth toy step daughter and she wasn't coming out spending time with me and I had to much time to myself to think and got scared I wasn't going to be good enough for this child because the relationship I have with my daughters they don't speak to me now there grown because the way there mother put stories in there head of me but Heather never gave up she would come to all my hangouts to try and find me but I kept telling my friends to tell her off I wasn't around then she went into labor and I missed the birth of my step daughter but before they got out the hospital I made it there and I told her I was sorry but when I looked into that lil girls eyes I knew I was right were I was supposed to be but few months down the road Heather and I made some dumb choices to get high one time we are addicts there is no one time but I put a stop to it before it got out of control and instead of Heather listening to me she did something that changed are future she got caught getting high and told she had to go back to rehab for 30 days or lose the baby and her home so she went to rehab and I didn't get to see her or the baby

For weeks and then when she got home from rehab she was t aloud around me even though I was the one that stayed away from the drugs and pleaded with Heather to stay focused too but didn't stop her from seeing me but I told her that now she's home not to do anything that can ruin are situation there watching you but yet again she thought she was invisible and we lost the baby but her family stepped in and helped now she's with her friends brother and wife but they want to keep are child when we have worked so hard to get a year of sobriety and now only thing is trying to save money for first and last months rent and fix my car so when we go to court we have everythimg we need to get are son and daughter back her son has been with her best friend for 4 years now all he wants is to be with us we cant see him like we want cuz my car not running I know what it needs to run and I can fix it myself just working with my pastors construction company doesn't pay what I really need to get ahead paying bills at the sober living house me and the wife are in now is hard with cost of living but with my car running I can get a part time job God bless everyone I know it was God who brought us to where we are now

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