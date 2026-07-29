Rebuilding My Life Through Woodworking

Over the past several years, I’ve gone through extreme personal hardship, financial instability, damaged relationships, online harassment, and situations that deeply affected my reputation, mental well-being, and ability to rebuild my life.





I’ve lost work opportunities, housing stability, tools, equipment, personal belongings, and much of the foundation I once had. During this time I struggled to explain what I was experiencing while also trying to stay grounded and move forward.





Today, I’m focused on rebuilding my life in a positive and productive way. I’m working toward creating a woodworking shop and content platform where I can document my experiences, share my story, and build something meaningful from everything I’ve gone through.





The funds raised will help with:





- woodworking tools and equipment

- dust collection and workshop setup

- camera, microphone, and computer equipment

- transportation and storage costs

- basic living expenses while rebuilding stability

- creating content and documenting my journey constructively





I know many people are struggling right now, and I truly appreciate anyone willing to help, share this campaign, or simply support my effort to move forward and create a better future.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story.