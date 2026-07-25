Rebuilding My Life, One Step at a Time

Hello,

My name is Jace Rhodes, and before anything else, thank you for taking the time to read my story. Whether you choose to support this fundraiser, share it with others, or simply keep me in your prayers, your kindness means more than I can express. Creating this fundraiser has been one of the most humbling decisions I’ve ever made because asking for help has never come naturally. I’ve always believed in working hard, taking responsibility for my life, and trusting God through every season. I’ve never expected anyone else to build my future. But after one unexpected setback after another, I’ve reached a place where I simply need a little help rebuilding so I can keep moving forward. Before I tell you what brought me here, I’d like to tell you a little about who I am. I’m currently 27 years old and originally from Southeast Louisiana. For much of my life, people made assumptions about what I would never become before they ever took the time to know me. I grew up feeling underestimated, misunderstood, bullied, and like I didn’t belong. There were days when I couldn’t even bare the thought of going to school because I already knew what awaited me. Like every child, I wanted to be accepted, encouraged, and believed in. Instead, I often felt invisible.





My childhood brought many challenges that extended far beyond school. I grew up without a father, and my mother struggled with addiction. My life included foster care, neglect, group homes, emotional, verbal, and physical abuse, instability, and periods of homelessness. There were many nights when I wondered if I’d ever experience the stability so many people take for granted. Looking back, I realize those experiences could have left me bitter. Instead, they taught me resilience, compassion, gratitude, and the belief that while our past may shape us, it never has to define us. About three years ago, I made one of the biggest decisions of my life. I packed everything I owned into my vehicle and drove more than 400 miles from Southeast Louisiana to College Station, Texas. I wasn’t running away from my past, I was driving toward the future I believed God was calling me to build. That journey was more than a move. It was a commitment to hope, independence, and believing my future would be shaped not by where I came from, but by the choices I made each day. Since moving to Texas, I’ve learned how to live independently, support myself, and build a life grounded in faith, integrity, perseverance, and service. Every challenge has reminded me that growth happens one decision, one day, and one step at a time. While I still have a long road ahead, I’m grateful for how far God has brought me. I’m far from where I hope to be, but I’m also far from where I started.





Today, I’m pursuing my education with one dream that has never left my heart: becoming a physician. My goal has never been driven by prestige, recognition, or financial success. It’s driven by purpose. I know what it feels like to face uncertainty, struggle, and wonder whether anyone truly sees you. Those experiences have shaped the kind of physician I hope to become. My prayer is that every patient who walks into my exam room leaves feeling seen, heard, respected, and genuinely cared for, not only because of the treatment they receive, but because they know they were treated with compassion, dignity, and kindness. If my journey has taught me anything, it’s that healing often begins when someone simply knows they are not facing life’s challenges alone. Along the way, I’ve also become the self-published author of five nonfiction autobiographical books about faith, perseverance, resilience, and overcoming adversity. Writing has given me another way to encourage others by sharing the lessons I’ve learned through life’s most difficult seasons. My hope has always been that if my story could inspire even one person to keep believing in themselves, then every hardship I’ve endured would have a purpose greater than my own.

Just as I felt that years of hard work, sacrifice, and perseverance were finally beginning to create the stable future I had worked so hard to build, I experienced one of the most devastating setbacks of my life.





Over time, I experienced financial losses and exploitation totaling more than $40,000 in valuable belongings, including my vehicle while I was still making payments on it, the computer I depended on every day for school, my backpack and educational supplies, much of my clothing, many personal belongings, and savings that had taken years of hard work and discipline to build. One of the most difficult parts of this chapter is that many of those losses came after I made the decision to help my mother during one of the lowest points in her life as she was struggling with addiction and the possibility of homelessness. I chose to help because I believed it was the right thing to do. Family has always meant a great deal to me, and I couldn’t bring myself to turn away from someone I loved who needed help. Unfortunately, my trust was broken, and instead of helping someone who I cared about rebuild their life, I found myself being taken advantage of and facing significant financial hardship including the difficult reality of having to rebuild my life once again. What hurt the most wasn’t simply the material loss. It was realizing that the very things I had spent years working toward to create a better future for myself had suddenly been taken away.





My vehicle wasn’t just transportation, it represented my independence and allowed me to get to work, attend school, and continue building the life I had worked so hard to create. My computer wasn’t just another piece of technology, it was an essential part of my education and the tool I relied on every day to pursue my dream of becoming a physician. My savings weren’t simply money sitting in an account, they represented years of sacrifice, discipline, long hours of work, and countless decisions to invest in my future instead of living only for the present. Those losses weren’t just financial; they interrupted the stability and momentum I had worked so hard to build. There were moments when I felt overwhelmed and honestly questioned how I was going to recover. Rebuilding years of hard work while continuing to pursue my education isn’t something that happens overnight, and there were times when the weight of it all felt discouraging. Even so, I refused to allow this setback to become the end of my story. Every difficult season in my life has taught me that while we can’t always choose what happens to us, we can choose how we respond. I could allow this experience to make me bitter, or I could allow it to make me stronger. By God’s grace, I chose to keep moving forward. Although this setback slowed my progress, it never changed my purpose. If anything, it strengthened my determination to continue building a life defined by faith, integrity, compassion, and service to others.





That is why I’m here today.





Not because I’ve given up.





Not because I’ve stopped believing in my future.





And certainly not because I’m looking for someone else to carry my burdens.





I’m here because I’ve spent my life doing everything I know how to do to build a better future, and after one of the most difficult seasons of my life, I’m humbly asking for a little help so I can keep moving forward.





I’m not asking anyone to rescue me.





I’m not asking someone else to build my future.





I’m simply asking for an opportunity to continue building it myself.





Your generosity will help me replace essential belongings, restore reliable transportation, regain financial stability, and continue pursuing the education and purpose that God has placed on my heart. More than anything, your support represents hope. It reminds me that kindness still exists, that compassion still changes lives, and that sometimes God answers our prayers through the generosity of people we’ve never even met. Every donation, every share, and every prayer is a reminder that none of us are meant to walk through life’s hardest seasons alone. Whether or not you’re able to support this fundraiser financially, I sincerely hope my story encourages you to never lose faith in the future God has placed before you. Our past may shape us, but it does not have to define us. The opinions of people who underestimated us do not determine our worth, and our greatest setbacks do not have to become the final chapter of our story. I truly believe that some of the people who have been overlooked, underestimated, or counted out often become the very people God uses to make a lasting difference in the lives of others. I often describe this chapter of my life with one simple phrase: “Forged in Adversity: Growing as a Future Physician, Published Author, and Man of God.” For me, those words are much more than a title. They are a daily reminder that every challenge has a purpose, every setback has something to teach us, and every new day is another opportunity to become the person God is calling us to be. Although this chapter has been difficult, I believe it is preparing me for the life of service, compassion, and purpose that I hope to live in the years ahead. If you’ve read this far, thank you. You’ve already given me one of the greatest gifts anyone can offer, the gift of your time. My hope is that one day I’ll look back on this chapter not as the moment everything fell apart, but as the moment God used the kindness, compassion, and generosity of others to help me continue becoming the man He created me to be.





Thank you for believing in hope.





Thank you for believing in resilience.





Thank you for believing in second chances.





And from the bottom of my heart, thank you for believing in me and in the future I’ve never stopped working toward.





With love and heartfelt gratitude,

Jace Rhodes