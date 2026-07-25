Rebuilding my life after Domestic Abuse

My name is Becky. I am a survivor of domestic abuse. I am asking for help because I am homeless. I have multiple missing or broken teeth that need to be repaired. I need to see a doctor to have the broken bones in my face repaired. I lost my job because I had to take a medical leave of absence due to ptsd from the abuse I endured. I am praying for some help. I am 47 years old and my entire life has fallen apart. I have a 10 year old son, I am asking for help to cover the basic needs for us to rebuild safely.

The abuse i endured was physical, mentally, emotional, and financial. I can not receive restitution because the man was deported. I have lost everything but I thank God for my life and being able to breathe each day.