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Rebuilding Life Through Faith, 1 step @ A time.

Goal$6,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byjennifer flud

Rebuilding Life Through Faith, 1 step @ A time.

Help Me Rebuild, Secure Safe Housing, and Continue My Calling.

My name is Jennifer, and for the last year I've been rebuilding my life after escaping years of domestic violence, coercive control, and trauma. 1st 6 months i was staying in camp grounds, sleeping at truck stop, rest areas, anywhere i could find, then I entered a transitional living program with little more than hope, faith in God, and a determination to build a different future.

This Monday, It's time to move on from the program and take the next step toward living independently.

I've worked incredibly hard to get here. I've stayed committed to healing, maintaining employment, attending therapy weekly, completing my responsibilities, and rebuilding a life founded on faith, stability, and purpose.

I currently work as a professional automotive detailer, but my hours have been extremely limited. Lately, I've only been bringing home enough income to keep gas in my car, pay my phone bill, and feed my dogs. While I'm grateful to be working, it simply isn't enough to save for housing or cover the deposits and expenses that come with starting over. At the same time, I'm actively applying for additional jobs and attending interviews to increase my income.

In September, I will begin Bible college, and I am also studying to become a Certified Peer Support Specialist so I can one day walk alongside others who are facing trauma, addiction, and life's darkest seasons. My prayer is that the pain I've survived will one day become hope for someone else.

Like many survivors, rebuilding isn't just emotional. It's financial.

Leaving an abusive relationship cost me nearly everything. It damaged my mind body and soul along with my credit, reputation, and relationships it has forced me to rebuild my life from the ground up. Losing my job last April was the first step in the new direction needed for true transportation, i took that opportunity and ran with it koving 7 hours from everything i ever knew, no friends, family or others to reach oit to, took my RV, car improvement documents a few necessities, $700 and a whole lot of faith and determination. Today, I'm working hard to create a safe, stable future, but I need help crossing this next bridge.


Your support will help provide:

* Safe, stable housing

* Security and utility deposits

* Basic household necessities

* Transportation and vehicle expenses

* Food and essential living costs

* Care for my emotional support dogs, who have been by my side throughout my healing journey

* Stability while I begin Bible college and complete my Peer Support Specialist certification.


Asking for help has never been easy for me. I've always wanted to carry everything on my own, but I've learned that allowing others to help is also part of healing.

Whether you're able to give financially or simply share my fundraiser, every act of kindness helps me move one step closer to the life I've been praying and working so hard to build.

Everything I've accomplished so far has been by God's grace, and I trust that He will continue making a way, one step at a time.


To God be the glory. Thank you for believing that healing is possible, lives can be rebuilt, and that hope and Jesus Christ have the final word.

#Jesus #Faith #Hope #Healing #NewBeginnings"



With love and gratitude,

Jennifer

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