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Rebuilding life A Mother’s Mission for My 3 kids

Goal$7,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byApril Rivera

Fundraiser funds will be received by April Rivera

Rebuilding life A Mother’s Mission for My 3 kids

They say that the strength of a mother is tested in her darkest moments. The past [Time Period, e.g., year] has been the hardest of my life, but I am fighting every single day to make sure my three children—Emma, Noah Jr., and Zoey—have the safe, stable, and loving home they deserve.

Our world was shattered when I discovered that my children's father had abused my youngest daughter, Zoey. I didn't hesitate to turn him in; I did what any mother would do to protect her child. But while justice was served and he is now behind bars, the trauma left me in a spiral I couldn't have predicted.

Grief and depression took everything from me. Without a support system or childcare, I lost my job, then my vehicle, and eventually my home. I carried a weight of self-blame that made it impossible to see a way out. I hit rock bottom, and after a recent stint in jail, I came terrifyingly close to losing my children to the system.

That moment was my wake-up call. Standing in that courtroom, looking at my kids, I knew I had to choose a different path.

I am currently working hard to turn our lives around, but I need a bridge to get there. I am asking for your help to go from "survival mode" to providing a permanent foundation for my children.

Your donation will go directly toward:

 A Safe Roof: Securing a new apartment so my kids have a place to call home.

 Reliable Transportation: Getting me back on the road so I can consistently get to work and school drop offs.

 Stability for the Kids: Covering basic necessities like food, clothing, and the childcare support that is vital for me to maintain a steady job.

I am not asking for a handout; I am asking for a hand up. I have three beautiful reasons to wake up every morning and work harder than I ever have before. Any support whether it’s a donation, sharing our story, or keeping us in your thoughts is a massive step toward the fresh start my family needs.

Thank you for seeing us, for not looking away, and for helping me give my children the future they deserve.

With love and gratitude

here is the story of what happened in the link below

https://share.google/bBq3D85HfPdIFZjEZ


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